Frank Skinner’s friend dies after M25 Horror crash

Gareth Richards, a former colleague of Frank Skinner’s, died last month after being involved in a car accident.

During his radio show last week, Skinner, 66, struggled to hold back tears as he explained that his friend had been in a “very big road accident.”

Laura Richards, Richards’ wife, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Saturday, writing: “It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth Richards passed away on Friday 7th April (Good Friday) at 6.30pm.”

“On Monday, March 27th, at 11.30 p.m., he was in a terrible car accident and sustained serious brain injuries.” It was a miracle he made it to the hospital alive.

“Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible in keeping him stable and sedated.

“However, the most recent scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to withdraw all supportive medications and let him rest.”

“The boys are doing well. I know Gareth was well-liked, so details about his funeral and other ways to remember him will be forthcoming. At the moment, dealing with grief is difficult. Thank you all for your kindness and support.”

When The Frank Skinner Show first aired, Richards co-hosted with Skinner and Emily Dean.

He went on to support Skinner on two of his comedy tours, the first in 2014 and the second in 2020.

On April 1, Skinner told his Absolute Radio show listeners about the collision and Richards’ condition, admitting “it’s not looking great” and describing Richards as a “fantastic bloke.”

Richards, 41, began his career in comedy in 2004.

He finished second in the Amused Moose Laugh-Off in 2007 and was a finalist in the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year 2007 competition.

As his popularity grew, Richards performed his first solo stand-up act, Stand Up Between Songs, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2010, where he was nominated for the Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer.

Richards returned to the famous arts festival almost every year after that, and he was scheduled to perform his tenth solo show there in 2023.

On social media, tributes from the comedy world poured in, with author and comedian Adam Kay writing: “Indescribably sad about Gareth Richards.” It’s an almost unique eulogy for a comedian in that everyone they met said how nice and sweet they were. “May you rest in peace, my friend.”

“Myself and the entire team at @ManfordsComedy are devastated to hear the news that Gareth Richards passed away today,” comedian Jason Manford wrote on Twitter.

“He was a wonderfully inventive and funny comedian, but he was also a kind and thoughtful man.” At this time, our thoughts are with his wife and children.”

Angela Barnes, a stand-up comic and regular Mock The Week panelist, tweeted: “The news we’ve all been dreading has come that @garethrichards has left us.”

“He was so funny and, above all, so gentle and kind.” Love and strength to his family, friends, and comedy family as they deal with this tragedy. Gareth xxx, rest in peace.”

