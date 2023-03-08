Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Frederico Saurini has today been convicted of murder after Kameron Campbell, 26, was stabbed to death in Bedford last year

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Campbell became involved in a row with a woman at an address in Palgrave Road whilst Saurini watched television in another room.

As the row escalated, Saurini grabbed a large hunting knife and proceeded to lunge at and stab Mr Campbell with such force that the knife passed through his body.

Auto Draft
Frederico Saurini Has Today Been Convicted Of Murder After Kameron Campbell, 26, Was Stabbed To Death In Bedford Last Year 1

Mr Campbell was able to flee the scene but collapsed in the street shortly afterwards.

Saurini, 51, was today found guilty of murder unanimously by a jury. He is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey next month.

Choosing to carry and use knives can have extreme and devastating consequences.

Police will always look to take action against those who illegally carry and use knives to prevent further tragedies like this from happening.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police officers have released two E-fit images of...

Police are appealing for information after a sexual...

The highly acclaimed and award-winning short film “An...

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged...

Gary Lineker, the Match of the Day presenter,...

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man...

On Friday, March 3rd, 2023, Princess Lilibet Diana,...

An ’abusive’ woman has been sentenced to four...

A man and a woman have been sentenced...

A man has been arrested in connection with...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More