Campbell became involved in a row with a woman at an address in Palgrave Road whilst Saurini watched television in another room.

As the row escalated, Saurini grabbed a large hunting knife and proceeded to lunge at and stab Mr Campbell with such force that the knife passed through his body.

Frederico Saurini Has Today Been Convicted Of Murder After Kameron Campbell, 26, Was Stabbed To Death In Bedford Last Year 1

Mr Campbell was able to flee the scene but collapsed in the street shortly afterwards.

Saurini, 51, was today found guilty of murder unanimously by a jury. He is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey next month.

Choosing to carry and use knives can have extreme and devastating consequences.

Police will always look to take action against those who illegally carry and use knives to prevent further tragedies like this from happening.