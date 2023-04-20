Free life-saving workshops

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has launched its new Biker Down workshop dates as part of the National Fire Chief Council’s Motorcycle Awareness Week.

Currently, nearly a quarter of all individuals killed and seriously injured on the road are riding a motorcycle – a stark figure as motorcycles only account for around 5% of vehicles on the road.

To help reduce these statistics, firefighters from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are hosting seven free Biker Down workshops to help make the county’s roads safer.

Actions taken in the first few moments following a collision involving a biker can be crucial in minimising injuries. As such, the workshops will cover three topics: scene management, first aid, helmet removal and safety skills, and the science of being seen.

The workshops are designed to aid bikers should they find themselves in a situation of need and provide vital first aid training to other road users.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Watch Manager and Biker Down instructor, Richard Poole, said: “Due to the lack of protection you have on a motorbike, the risk of injury is much greater than if you were to travel by car. Being a biker myself, I have witnessed first-hand the dangers that bikers face on the roads, and that’s why I’d really encourage all road users – whether you’re a biker or not – to come along to our workshops.

“We have been running Biker Down workshops for many years now, and always endeavour to make the courses both informal and informative. I really hope to meet as many residents as possible and make 2023 the year we see our roads become a safer place for bikers.

“My question to all residents is: if you were first on the scene of an accident involving a biker, would you know what to do? If the answer is no, then our courses are for you.”

To book onto one of the upcoming Biker Down sessions, which run from 6pm until 10pm, please visit the links below:

As part of Motorcycle Awareness Week, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will also be promoting biker safety, including motorcycle maintenance and safety clothing advice, at the following locations:

Destination Triumph, Pulborough: Tuesday 4 April, 10am – 2pm

Alf’s Motorcycles, Worthing – Tuesday 4 April, 10am – 2pm

Chalet Café, Horsham: Wednesday 5 April, 10am – 2pm

Whiteway’s Lodge, Bury Hill: Thursday 6 April, 10am – 2pm

For more information, please contact FRSFirebike@westsussex.gov.uk.