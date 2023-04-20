Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Free life-saving workshops

Free life-saving workshops

by uknip247

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has launched its new Biker Down workshop dates as part of the National Fire Chief Council’s Motorcycle Awareness Week.

Currently, nearly a quarter of all individuals killed and seriously injured on the road are riding a motorcycle – a stark figure as motorcycles only account for around 5% of vehicles on the road.

To help reduce these statistics, firefighters from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service are hosting seven free Biker Down workshops to help make the county’s roads safer.

Actions taken in the first few moments following a collision involving a biker can be crucial in minimising injuries. As such, the workshops will cover three topics: scene management, first aid, helmet removal and safety skills, and the science of being seen.

The workshops are designed to aid bikers should they find themselves in a situation of need and provide vital first aid training to other road users.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Watch Manager and Biker Down instructor, Richard Poole, said: “Due to the lack of protection you have on a motorbike, the risk of injury is much greater than if you were to travel by car. Being a biker myself, I have witnessed first-hand the dangers that bikers face on the roads, and that’s why I’d really encourage all road users – whether you’re a biker or not – to come along to our workshops.

“We have been running Biker Down workshops for many years now, and always endeavour to make the courses both informal and informative. I really hope to meet as many residents as possible and make 2023 the year we see our roads become a safer place for bikers.

“My question to all residents is: if you were first on the scene of an accident involving a biker, would you know what to do? If the answer is no, then our courses are for you.”

To book onto one of the upcoming Biker Down sessions, which run from 6pm until 10pm, please visit the links below:

As part of Motorcycle Awareness Week, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will also be promoting biker safety, including motorcycle maintenance and safety clothing advice, at the following locations:

  • Destination Triumph, Pulborough: Tuesday 4 April, 10am – 2pm
  • Alf’s Motorcycles, Worthing – Tuesday 4 April, 10am – 2pm
  • Chalet Café, Horsham: Wednesday 5 April, 10am – 2pm
  • Whiteway’s Lodge, Bury Hill: Thursday 6 April, 10am – 2pm

For more information, please contact FRSFirebike@westsussex.gov.uk.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a washing machine

Secretary of State announces the reappointment of the Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland

Spring booster COVID-19 vaccination

The Coronation is almost here!

Graves of two soldiers of the Great War rededicated in France

Around 20 people evacuated the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no injuries reported

The fire entirely destroyed the roof of a two-story terraced house with a loft under construction, and it also damaged a portion of the...

Appointment of 2 members to the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody

Experts demand major overhaul of safeguarding system to protect children with disabilities from abuse at children’s homes

Man crushed to death in City of London office block

Two fraudsters have been jailed after they used company credit cards and accounts to clear personal debt and buy luxury items for themselves

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.