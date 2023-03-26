French police clashed with protesters again on Saturday over the construction of reservoirs in the southwest, resulting in violent standoffs as social tensions erupted across the country



Protests have been ongoing in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, which has caused the country’s worst domestic crisis of his second term. Several protesters and security forces members were injured during clashes in Sainte-Soline, western France.

A procession of at least 6,000 people, according to local authorities, and up to 25,000, according to organisers, took place in front of a police-defended construction site. Protesters and security forces clashed quickly, resulting in projectiles and improvised explosives being thrown, with police responding with tear gas and water cannon.

The anti-pension reform protest movement has resulted in daily clashes between police and protesters on the streets of Paris and other cities. Conflicts over reservoir construction have heightened tensions in an already difficult situation for the government. The cancellation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom’s visit to France was a major embarrassment for Macron, and it was a clear acknowledgement of the gravity of the situation.

Protests have escalated in recent weeks, with unions planning another day of strikes and protests on Tuesday, bracing the country for another tumultuous day. The Council of Europe has expressed concern about the French security forces’ tactics, saying that sporadic acts of violence “cannot justify excessive use of force by agents of the state” or “deprive peaceful protesters of their right to freedom of assembly.”

Macron has refused to make concessions, insisting that the changes “come into force by the end of the year,” resulting in inflexibility that even members of his ruling party are concerned about.

