Fresh Cliff Falls At Friars’ Bay Peacehaven
Fresh cliff falls at Friars’ bay in East Sussex

by @uknip247

On New Year’s Day morning, a fresh Clif fall was reported at Friar’s Bay in Peacehaven, East Sussex. It appears that the overhang has collapsed, with approximately 2 metres of the cliff falling down onto the rocks below.

 

Big chalk falls where the ‘was’ overhang. The soil at the bottom appears to have been taken by the tide around 9 a.m. this morning. According to the gap at the top, it appears that around 2m has vanished.”

“It’s before the ‘waterfall,’ def a new fall, saw it at 8.30am today,” said another.

Marika Malka, another local, posted a photo of the area on social media in November. Significant falls have occurred in that area since.

 

This is a good reminder to keep a safe distance from cliff edges and bases.

In the event of a coastal emergency, dial 999 and request the coastguard.”

 

