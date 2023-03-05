Sophie Russon, Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, Shane Loughlin, and Rafel Jeanne-Actie have been missing since the morning of March 4th.

Friends and family of three women and two men are appealing for assistance in locating them after they went missing in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, following a night out. Their families have not heard from them since and are growing increasingly concerned.

Sophie Russon, Eve Smith, and Darcy Ross, all 20 years old and from Newport, were last seen at the Muffler bar and club in Maesglas on Friday evening before heading to Trecco Bay in Porthcawl with Shane Loughlin and Rafel Jeanne-Actie, who is also missing.

According to relatives, none of the three women have been seen or heard from since 2 a.m. on Saturday, and none of them have been active on social media. According to her sister Lauren Doyle, Ms Smith’s car is still at the Muffler Club.

It is known that they went to the Muffler in Maesglas and then went to Trecco Bay on Friday night but left there to an unknown location during the night,” Ms Doyle said in a post. They were last seen around 2 a.m.

“None of them have contacted friends or family, which is unusual. We’re all scared sick and expecting the worst.”

Shane Loughlin and Rafel Jeanne-relatives Actie’s have also stated that the men are missing and that their families are collaborating with police to find them. All five people’s families and friends have taken to social media to share photos of them in an attempt to get help. According to a Gwent Police spokesperson, the force is investigating.