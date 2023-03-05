Sunday, March 5, 2023
Sunday, March 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Friends and family of three women and two men are appealing for assistance in locating them

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Sophie Russon, Eve Smith, Darcy Ross, Shane Loughlin, and Rafel Jeanne-Actie have been missing since the morning of March 4th.

Friends and family of three women and two men are appealing for assistance in locating them after they went missing in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, following a night out. Their families have not heard from them since and are growing increasingly concerned.

Friends And Family Of Three Women And Two Men Are Appealing For Assistance In Locating Them
Friends And Family Of Three Women And Two Men Are Appealing For Assistance In Locating Them

Sophie Russon, Eve Smith, and Darcy Ross, all 20 years old and from Newport, were last seen at the Muffler bar and club in Maesglas on Friday evening before heading to Trecco Bay in Porthcawl with Shane Loughlin and Rafel Jeanne-Actie, who is also missing.

Friends And Family Of Three Women And Two Men Are Appealing For Assistance In Locating Them
Friends And Family Of Three Women And Two Men Are Appealing For Assistance In Locating Them

According to relatives, none of the three women have been seen or heard from since 2 a.m. on Saturday, and none of them have been active on social media. According to her sister Lauren Doyle, Ms Smith’s car is still at the Muffler Club.

Friends And Family Of Three Women And Two Men Are Appealing For Assistance In Locating Them
Friends And Family Of Three Women And Two Men Are Appealing For Assistance In Locating Them

It is known that they went to the Muffler in Maesglas and then went to Trecco Bay on Friday night but left there to an unknown location during the night,” Ms Doyle said in a post. They were last seen around 2 a.m.

Friends And Family Of Three Women And Two Men Are Appealing For Assistance In Locating Them
Friends And Family Of Three Women And Two Men Are Appealing For Assistance In Locating Them

“None of them have contacted friends or family, which is unusual. We’re all scared sick and expecting the worst.”

Shane Loughlin and Rafel Jeanne-relatives Actie’s have also stated that the men are missing and that their families are collaborating with police to find them. All five people’s families and friends have taken to social media to share photos of them in an attempt to get help. According to a Gwent Police spokesperson, the force is investigating.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A jury found a Metropolitan Police officer not...

Following a police search for a missing man,...

A targeted police operation has led to the...

Police have responded to community concerns about speeding...

Two 16-year-old boys will appear at youth court...

The Parole Board has confirmed that the latest...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following...

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance...

Croydon hospital A and E evacuated after blaze...

A couple has lost everything after a blaze...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More