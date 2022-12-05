Friends Of An 18-year-old Girl Who Died In A Car Accident Have Left Her Heartfelt Messages On Social Media.

Lucy Billingham has been identified as the victim of a fatal car accident in Canterbury.

At around 4.20 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, emergency services rushed to The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road. Lucy was tragically declared dead at the scene.

The car’s four other occupants were taken to the hospital, but none are believed to have life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death through reckless driving.

Lucy’s friends have paid tribute to her on social media, with one friend describing her as a “kind angel.”

“Life’s too short honestly…one minute you have someone and the next they’re gone and vanished in thin air,” one friend said in an emotional message. Death is a horrible thing that is unavoidable in everyone’s life, but when it comes too soon and far too young, it becomes so much more than just passing away.

“Be proud that you’re still here, waking up every day, because my god has lost so many people this year and in the last couple of years that it’s getting harder and harder everywhere you look.” RIP Lucy Billingham will always be 18″

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIU at 01622 798538 or [email protected]kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference RY/LB/132/22.