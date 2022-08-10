Taylor Perkins, a 23-year-old driver who died after crashing into a bus during a police chase, has been named in tributes.

Officers were pursuing a dark-colored Audi TT in Shottendane Road, Margate, at 11.25 a.m. yesterday after it failed to stop.

Taylor died after being pursued by police and colliding with a bus on Tuesday.

He died as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Perkins has since been named locally with people paying their respects in tributes.

Tributes have e also been left at the scene.

Stunned to learn that an old infant and Junior schoolmate of Matts has passed away after a car accident.

feeling upset. RIP Taylor Perkins. Far too young to be snatched from this worldfeeling upset.

It’s unclear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash, or if anyone else was hurt.

The case will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is standard procedure.

In a statement released for witnesses by Kent Police, they say the police car made no contact with either the car or the bus.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now looking for anyone who saw the vehicles on the road before the collision.

Anyone with information should contact 01622 798538 and reference SM/SC/89/22. You can also contact investigators via email at sciu.td@kent.police.uk.