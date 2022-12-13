Frozen bins – if it won’t open, it can’t be collected

With temperatures below freezing overnight and crews out early to collect bins in the district, it’s likely that your bin could be frozen shut when they arrive.

If you get a chance, please check on the morning of your collection day that your bin will open.

Garden waste can also become a frozen lump in the bottom of your bin that won’t come out when tipped. If this is the case, consider using something like a garden fork to break it up before the crews arrive.

If the crews are unable to open your bin, they will return on your next scheduled collection day, which will be in two weeks.