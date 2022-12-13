Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Frozen Bins – If It Won’t Open, It Can’t Be Collected
Home BREAKING Frozen bins – if it won’t open, it can’t be collected

Frozen bins – if it won’t open, it can’t be collected

by @uknip247

With temperatures below freezing overnight and crews out early to collect bins in the district, it’s likely that your bin could be frozen shut when they arrive.

If you get a chance, please check on the morning of your collection day that your bin will open.

Garden waste can also become a frozen lump in the bottom of your bin that won’t come out when tipped. If this is the case, consider using something like a garden fork to break it up before the crews arrive.

If the crews are unable to open your bin, they will return on your next scheduled collection day, which will be in two weeks.

RELATED ARTICLES

A Melksham man has been banned from driving after he was caught...

South West police seized more than five kilos of drugs and tens...

A 14-year-old boy from Swindon has appeared at Bristol Crown Court this...

Sunny Coster is wanted in connection with an assault in #Tonbridge

A man has been sentenced for possessing cocaine and assault by beating...

Sittingbourne man charged with attempted murder after attack

National Highways has confirmed that the Operation Brock contraflow system on the...

A motorist caught reversing on the M2 and another applying her makeup...

Dermot Ryan was moments away from the unthinkable, when he found himself...

Body of a man was recovered from the water’s edge near London...

A woman in her 40s taken to hospital following a two-car accident...

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Ollerton have arrested a man

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"