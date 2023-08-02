Fugitive convicted of murdering asylum seeker in park over £10 drug debt

Javid Ahmadzai, 28, has been found guilty of the murder of Moosakhan Nasiri, an Afghan asylum seeker, in a London park over a £10 drug debt. The brutal attack occurred almost six years ago when a group of fellow Afghans assaulted Mr. Nasiri, punching and kicking him during the altercation that started because he owed money for drugs that he could not immediately repay.

During the trial at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC revealed that the row had broken out on 15 October 2017 between Mr. Nasiri and three individuals from the group in Plashet Park, East Ham. Ahmadzai received a phone call summoning him to the park to join in the assault, and he fatally stabbed Mr. Nasiri once in the chest during the attack.

The victim, Moosakhan Nasiri, had sought asylum in the UK in 2005 after fleeing Afghanistan following the killing of his family by the Taliban. He had been living in Bradford before moving to London to stay with an Afghan foster family near the park where the tragic incident took place. Despite not being entitled to work in the UK, he sometimes found employment as a labourer.

Following the murder in the park, Ahmadzai fled to France, where he was convicted in September 2018 of stabbing another man in the chest during an argument over the behaviour and language of the group he was associated with.

After being released from French custody on 21 June 2022, Ahmadzai was extradited to the UK and arrested for the murder of Moosakhan Nasiri. Following his conviction on Tuesday, he was remanded into custody, and his sentencing is scheduled for 10 August.