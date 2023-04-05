Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban by an independent commission after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at Manchester United

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban by an independent commission after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at Manchester United

by uknip247

The Serbia striker received a three-match ban for the sending-off, three for violent conduct, and an additional two for “improper, abusive, insulting, and threatening” language. In addition to Mitrovic’s punishment, Fulham manager Marco Silva will serve a two-match ban after he was sent off.

In addition to the suspension, he will also be fined £75,000. The ban may impact Fulham’s ability to perform well in upcoming matches, as Mitrovic is a crucial player for the team.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton called for Mitrovic to be banned for 10 matches, which was echoed by former referees’ chief Keith Hackett.

While the independent commission did not hand out the punishment Sutton and Hackett had suggested, the ban is still significant and reflective of the severity of Mitrovic’s behaviour.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A world-first mega-trial for people living with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) has opened for participants in the UK

A secret tunnel in a basement and a makeshift chute have been uncovered during a multi-agency operation to tackle the sale of illicit cigarettes...

Police investigating a disturbance in the street have made two arrests

Terence Kelly, 36 has been imprisoned for 13 years and six months for abducting a four-year-old girl named Cleo Smith from a campsite in...

The BBC has announced an order of Nadiya’s Simple Spices, coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year

The National Association of Head Teachers, which represents mainly primary heads, has voted overwhelmingly to reject the government’s pay offer for teachers in England

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with an ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the...

Police are appealing to identify this man after a woman was assaulted in a Sheffield massage parlour on Sunday 2 April

An international operation involving the National Crime Agency has taken down one of the biggest online marketplaces selling stolen credentials to criminals worldwide

When the officers returned to their car, they discovered an exotic bird perched on its blue lights

Shoppers in Tunbridge Wells are reminded to keep their purses and wallets safe following a reported theft in the town centre

Firefighters share their fire safety advice for smokers after a fire at a flat on Britannia Close in Erith

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More