Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban by an independent commission after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at Manchester United

The Serbia striker received a three-match ban for the sending-off, three for violent conduct, and an additional two for “improper, abusive, insulting, and threatening” language. In addition to Mitrovic’s punishment, Fulham manager Marco Silva will serve a two-match ban after he was sent off.

In addition to the suspension, he will also be fined £75,000. The ban may impact Fulham’s ability to perform well in upcoming matches, as Mitrovic is a crucial player for the team.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton called for Mitrovic to be banned for 10 matches, which was echoed by former referees’ chief Keith Hackett.

While the independent commission did not hand out the punishment Sutton and Hackett had suggested, the ban is still significant and reflective of the severity of Mitrovic’s behaviour.