Full-back Emma Sing has been named to England’s starting lineup for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations match against Wales

Sing, who has four England caps, will be making her national team debut

Claudia MacDonald was injured in England’s previous match against Italy, prompting Sing’s inclusion. England’s head coach, Simon Middleton, has praised the 22-year-old’s skill set, which includes her ability to kick off the tee and carry the ball well.
Sing is one of four changes to England’s squad for the match against Wales, with Alex Matthews returning at number eight and Hannah Botterman, Maud Muir, and Ellie Kildunne among the replacements. May Campbell, a hooker, is set to make her debut off the bench.
Since becoming a professional team in 2019, England has dominated the Six Nations tournament, and they are vying for their fifth consecutive title. Wales, on the other hand, will present a difficult challenge for the Red Roses, who are on the rise after signing contracts for the first time in January 2022.
Middleton recognises Wales as a formidable opponent and attributes their progress to the advantages of being a full-time professional team. He expects a tough match in Cardiff, with Wales having the advantage of playing at home in front of a home crowd.
The likely tournament decider against France isn’t until April 29, but England will need to be at their best to beat a resurgent Wales team in what promises to be a thrilling clash between two of the Six Nations’ top teams.

