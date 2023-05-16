Functional Fitness Should Play a Central Role in Veterans’ Recovery

In an op-ed published in the Times Red Box, Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer highlights the significance of mental health awareness for veterans and emphasizes the importance of functional fitness in their recovery process.

Reflecting on his own experiences during his third tour of Afghanistan, Mercer recalls witnessing the profound impact of battle shock on a close friend. Despite having no physical injuries, his friend’s mental state was severely affected by the trauma of combat. This experience left a lasting impression on Mercer, demonstrating the unpredictable effects of trauma on the mind.

Mercer further recounts an encounter with a soldier he had trained with years prior. Witnessing the soldier’s transformation from a problematic individual to an exemplary soldier, he recognized the power of early training in instilling qualities such as humility, courage, discipline, and resilience. This encounter sparked his determination to make a difference in the lives of veterans.

As the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Mercer is committed to addressing the stigma and lack of genuine commitment to mental health care for veterans. He aims to improve access to health services by adopting a multidisciplinary approach that encompasses physical health needs as well as wider health and social support.

Mercer highlights two significant initiatives: Op Courage, a clear pathway for veterans in England to access world-class mental health care, and the Veterans Trauma Network, an NHS service dedicated to providing physical health support. He acknowledges the important role played by service charities in providing additional wraparound support.

Mercer emphasizes the transformative power of being active in the recovery process. He mentions the upcoming Veteran Games, which will bring together wounded British veterans, their spouses, and children, to compete in swimming, shooting, and functional fitness alongside their Israeli counterparts. The event, organized by the charity Beit Halochem UK, focuses on the participation and the benefits that come with it, including building long-term bonds with fellow competitors.

Mercer finds inspiration in the veterans who are challenging themselves and encouraging others to do the same. He expresses his support for their personal journeys to recovery and applauds their determination. Through his role as Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Mercer remains committed to improving the lives of veterans and their families by championing initiatives that prioritize their mental and physical well-being.