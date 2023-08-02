Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Further Arrest Made in Newham Murder Investigation as Police Pursue Justice

Further Arrest Made in Newham Murder Investigation as Police Pursue Justice
igaddiq2 400x400uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

Detectives investigating the tragic murder of Rahaan Ahmed Amin in Newham have made a significant breakthrough with a further arrest. On Wednesday, 2 August, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at an East London police station.

The investigation commenced after the police received a distressing call regarding a stabbing incident at West Ham Park on Sunday, 9 July, at approximately 17:30. Responding swiftly, officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived at the scene. They found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound and provided immediate first aid. The victim was then rushed to an East London hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries the following day. He was later identified as Rahaan Ahmed Amin.

A post-mortem examination, conducted on Wednesday, 12 July, confirmed that the cause of Rahaan’s death was a stab wound to the heart.

As authorities continue their relentless pursuit of justice, five other individuals have already been arrested in connection with the same investigation:

A 16-year-old male was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Thursday, 13 July. He is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 3 October.

A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on Monday, 10 July, on suspicion of murder. They were subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two other 16-year-old males were arrested at the scene but later released without further action.

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command has been actively involved in supporting Rahaan Ahmed Amin’s grieving family throughout this heartrending ordeal.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any images or footage relevant to the investigation to be uploaded to their dedicated website.

Posted in

Breaking NewsNews for London

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Suspect Charged with Stalking Woman in Maidstone: Latest Updates

BREAKING

Officers are appealing for information following criminal damage in New Romney

BREAKING

Further Arrest Made in Newham Murder Investigation as Police Pursue Justice

BREAKING

Candle Sparks Bedroom Fire at Dover Home: Three Injured in Accidental Blaze

BREAKING

David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

David Hockney’s painting of Harry Styles to go on show

BREAKING

Outnumbered: Sitcom filmed in Wandsworth trending on Netflix

BREAKING

Former Glamour Model Katie Price Reportedly Moves in with Fiancé Carl Woods

BREAKING

Unlock the Hidden Powers of Your iPhone Volume Buttons

BREAKING

Dangers of Driving After Drinking Alcohol on a Plane

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.