Further Arrest Made in Newham Murder Investigation as Police Pursue Justice

Detectives investigating the tragic murder of Rahaan Ahmed Amin in Newham have made a significant breakthrough with a further arrest. On Wednesday, 2 August, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at an East London police station.

The investigation commenced after the police received a distressing call regarding a stabbing incident at West Ham Park on Sunday, 9 July, at approximately 17:30. Responding swiftly, officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived at the scene. They found a 16-year-old boy with a stab wound and provided immediate first aid. The victim was then rushed to an East London hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries the following day. He was later identified as Rahaan Ahmed Amin.

A post-mortem examination, conducted on Wednesday, 12 July, confirmed that the cause of Rahaan’s death was a stab wound to the heart.

As authorities continue their relentless pursuit of justice, five other individuals have already been arrested in connection with the same investigation:

A 16-year-old male was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Thursday, 13 July. He is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 3 October.

A 16-year-old and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on Monday, 10 July, on suspicion of murder. They were subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two other 16-year-old males were arrested at the scene but later released without further action.

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command has been actively involved in supporting Rahaan Ahmed Amin’s grieving family throughout this heartrending ordeal.

Authorities are appealing to the public for any images or footage relevant to the investigation to be uploaded to their dedicated website.