Friday, January 27, 2023
Friday, January 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING Further arrests have been made in connection with an armed incident in St Leonards on Tuesday (24 January)

Further arrests have been made in connection with an armed incident in St Leonards on Tuesday (24 January)

by uknip247

Officers have also served warrants at two different addresses and recovered several weapons, including what appears to be a blank firing pistol and blank firing ammunition, as well as drugs and mobile phones.

Chief Inspector Jay Mendis-Gunasekera: “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as we work through this fast-paced investigation.

“We urge anyone who notices any suspicious activity to contact Sussex Police online, call 101, or speak with one of our officers in the area. In an emergency, dial 999.

“If you have any information about the incident, please contact Sussex Police and reference Operation Beaumont, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

In London’s West End, a man was killed after being crushed by...

Scottish firefighter Barry Martin has sadly died

A man was trapped beneath a hydraulic urinal below street level in...

USAR teams mobilised to partial building collapse in Stoke Newington

A fatal collision investigation has been launched following the death of a...

A major blaze has ripped through an 18th-century church “St Marks”

A man has been charged with engaging in the preparation of an...

After committing two burglaries at residential addresses in Bournemouth, a man was...

Cops raided a suspected drug den while carrying out two concurrent warrants

Whilst no prosecutions are being brought against individuals, the eight dogs remain...

Detectives have charged a 36-year-old man in connection with serious sexual assault...

Detectives are still looking into reports of gunshots being fired at a...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More