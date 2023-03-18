Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A 27-year Old Woman From Gosport Has Today Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Assisting An Offender In Connection With The Incident.
Home BREAKING Further arrests made in Southampton murder probe

Further arrests made in Southampton murder probe

by uknip247

Following extensive police enquiries into a murder in Thornhill in Southampton, officers have today (17 March) made a further arrest in connection with the incident; a 27-year old woman from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She remains in custody at this time.

Mark Noke, 64, died of a stab wound to his chest in the early hours of Saturday 25 February at his home in Warburton Road, Thornhill.

Six other men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed as part of the case. Whilst a 39-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Howard Broadribb, said: “We are continuing to explore all relevant lines of enquiry as part of our investigation into Mark’s death – including those who are seeking to assist those who may have been involved.

“Today’s latest arrests demonstrate that we will turn over every stone possible in order to bring those responsible to justice.

“It is also a timely reminder that anyone who is found to be harbouring a person in their address – specifically wanted man Leighton Tabone – then they too are liable to be arrested for committing a criminal offence.

“My officers are working hard to find breakthroughs in the investigation, and continue to support Mark’s family, but we would really implore anyone with information – no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be – to report it to us. It could prove vital in aiding our investigation and getting justice for Marks’ family.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report via our website, quoting Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.

You can also send us information including CCTV footage online by going to https://orlo.uk/pVVN4 quoting the same reference number.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

After 50 years of service, firefighter Robert Eckersley has hung up his helmet for the last time

Do you recognise these men? 

Probe launched after stabbing and noxious substance attacks in Beckenham

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car

Royal Gibraltar Regiment trains partners in West Africa

Prolific thief jailed a day after assaulting three police officers in Sittingbourne

After suspicious residents raised the alarm, police apprehended a would-be thief

Hampshire Roads Policing officer wants to find the baby she help to deliver 18 years ago on the side of the M3 motorway in...

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of stalking after repeatedly harassing a woman he met while he was on duty

Detectives investigating the murder of Kai McGinley in Erith have charged another man

A man has appeared in court charged with the death of an eight-year-old boy following a collision in Plumstead

A man has pleaded guilty to offences committed while he was a barrister

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More