Gales of up to 60mph and heavy downpours expected:As yellow weather warning is in effect for parts of the UK

A yellow weather warning is in effect for parts of the UK, with gusts of up to 60mph and heavy downpours expected.

Wind is expected to hit the west coast and Northern Ireland for 12 hours starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

From 6 a.m. on Wednesday until the end of the day, a second identical warning is in effect for south-west England and south Wales.

Road, rail, air, and ferry passengers have been warned to expect delays. It also warns that power and other services may be disrupted in the short term.

Meanwhile, sporadic showers are expected to fall across much of the United Kingdom on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During this time, temperatures are expected to range from around 11C (51.8F) in northern Scotland to 16C (60.8F) in the south of England.

The announcement comes as the Environment Agency issues eight “flood alerts” for areas across England where flooding is “possible.”

The worst of the wind and rain is expected on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, according to Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates.

“There is a distinct possibility of some disruptive wind for parts of the UK, particularly in the south and west,” he said, adding that there is also the possibility of heavy rainfall and even snow, though the latter is likely to be confined to high ground in the north.

“Although subject to a high degree of uncertainty, gusts of wind could exceed 60mph in some exposed upland or coastal regions, with rainfall ranging from 35mm (1.4in) to 50mm (2in) in some areas.”

This follows a drop in temperatures on Monday, following a balmy Easter Bank Holiday in which the UK was hotter than Rome.

A high of 17.3 degrees Celsius (63.14 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in Chertsey, Surrey, only slightly cooler than the hottest temperature of the year, 17.8 degrees Celsius (64.04 degrees Fahrenheit), recorded on 30 March in Santon Downham, Suffolk.