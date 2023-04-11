Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Gales of up to 60mph and heavy downpours expected:As yellow weather warning is in effect for parts of the UK

Gales of up to 60mph and heavy downpours expected:As yellow weather warning is in effect for parts of the UK

by uknip247
Gales Of Up To 60mph And Heavy Downpours Expected:as Yellow Weather Warning Is In Effect For Parts Of The Uk

A yellow weather warning is in effect for parts of the UK, with gusts of up to 60mph and heavy downpours expected.

Wind is expected to hit the west coast and Northern Ireland for 12 hours starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

From 6 a.m. on Wednesday until the end of the day, a second identical warning is in effect for south-west England and south Wales.

Road, rail, air, and ferry passengers have been warned to expect delays. It also warns that power and other services may be disrupted in the short term.

Meanwhile, sporadic showers are expected to fall across much of the United Kingdom on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During this time, temperatures are expected to range from around 11C (51.8F) in northern Scotland to 16C (60.8F) in the south of England.

The announcement comes as the Environment Agency issues eight “flood alerts” for areas across England where flooding is “possible.”

The worst of the wind and rain is expected on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, according to Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates.

“There is a distinct possibility of some disruptive wind for parts of the UK, particularly in the south and west,” he said, adding that there is also the possibility of heavy rainfall and even snow, though the latter is likely to be confined to high ground in the north.

“Although subject to a high degree of uncertainty, gusts of wind could exceed 60mph in some exposed upland or coastal regions, with rainfall ranging from 35mm (1.4in) to 50mm (2in) in some areas.”

This follows a drop in temperatures on Monday, following a balmy Easter Bank Holiday in which the UK was hotter than Rome.

A high of 17.3 degrees Celsius (63.14 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in Chertsey, Surrey, only slightly cooler than the hottest temperature of the year, 17.8 degrees Celsius (64.04 degrees Fahrenheit), recorded on 30 March in Santon Downham, Suffolk.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Ian Wright opens the “Rocky & Wrighty Arena” funded by the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation and EA SPORTS at his...

Smokers urged to swap cigarettes for vapes in world first scheme

UK SMEs secure funding to transform future of freight

Emergency Services called to London’s Tower Bridge following reports of a person in the water

First Picture of the 25-year-old died on Easter Sunday after being shot in Gleadless Valley

Murder investigation launched after Bank Holiday bloodbath in Chingford see 17 year old stabbed to death

During an illegal Republican parade in Londonderry, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at police officers, targeted by a group of youths wearing...

Armed Police called to Northwood after a man reported with a knife

An 18-year-old man was found with a stab injury near Sheppard Bush Green in West London

A tragic death of a child has been confirmed after emergency services were called to a park

A Shropshire trucker was two times over the drink-drive limit when he drove through a barrier and off the side of a marina

The search is on for a missing 16-year-old boy from the Camberwell Green area

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More