The A226 Galley Hill Road in Swanscombe is closed between High Street and Taunton Road after part of the road gave way and a burst water main following a partial cliff face collapse. Police have been called after a part of the pavement disappeared down the cliff face a water main and part of the road surface have also been damaged.

Officers from Kent Police have put in a closure and structural engineers from Kent County Council have been called to examine the scene.