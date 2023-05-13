Gang Convicted for Exploiting Children in Drug Supply Operation

In a significant victory against county lines drug operations, a gang of men and women have been convicted for preying on children to supply drugs in a case that spanned London, Birmingham, and Bournemouth. The group’s drug supply network was controlled from London and Birmingham and extended to Bournemouth. Following a seven-week trial at Bournemouth Crown Court, five members of the gang were found guilty on Thursday, 11 May.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Mitchell, from Operation Orochi, expressed the severity of the drug supply business model associated with county lines, stating, “County lines are synonymous with violence and exploitation, making this drugs supply business model the worst kind.” He highlighted the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and key stakeholders such as Rescue and Response and Catch 22 to redirect child victims of criminal exploitation away from such harmful environments.

Among those convicted were Adam Sheikh, 24, and Sarina Duggal, 28, both of no fixed address, who were found guilty of facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin. Saad Nur, 25, from Birmingham, and Hafsa Khan, 23, from West Drayton, were also found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Feliciano Mendes, 19, from Stratford, was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. Lee Kitchener, 20, from Penge, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine/heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine/heroin.

All six individuals have been remanded to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Thursday, 22 June.

The investigation was led by officers from Operation Orochi, a specialized team within the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime division dedicated to combatting high-harm offenders involved in county lines drug supply. The inquiry began in July 2022 after the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Bournemouth for possession of a significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin. Analysis of communications data, mobile phone downloads, and CCTV footage led to the identification of the gang members and their control over the “Hustle” county drug line operating in Bournemouth.

Further arrests were made in Bournemouth and Birmingham, resulting in the recovery of a large quantity of drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin. The investigation revealed that the gang had exploited two missing children from London, placing them at the forefront of the drug supply chain while reaping the profits. The safeguarding and welfare of the teenagers took precedence, leading to their referral to Children’s Services and the Single Competent Authority/National Referral Mechanism.

DCI Mitchell emphasized the commitment of Operation Orochi to target and dismantle county lines, bringing offenders to justice. He further highlighted the collaboration with Rescue and Response and the successful rescue of 30 children from county lines and the charging of 24 individuals with modern slavery offences.

The convictions, in this case, send a strong message to criminal gangs that exploit children in drug supply operations. It underscores the determination of law enforcement agencies to protect vulnerable individuals and disrupt the activities of those involved in county lines’ drug networks.