Monday, March 27, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan

by uknip247
Gardaí Are Seeking The Public’s Assistance In Tracing The Whereabouts Of 15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan

Sagal Mohamuud Hassan was last seen in the area of Drogheda, Co. Louth on Sunday, 19th March 2023 at approximately 11am.

Sagal is described as being 5’ 1” in height with a slight build. She has long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Sagal was wearing a long black jacket, a black hijab and white Nike runners.

It is understood Sagal may have travelled to the Newcastle area in Dublin.

Anyone with information on Sagal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police in Sussex are concerned for the welfare of Richard, 58, who has been reported missing

Have you seen missing Klaudia?

First 2023/24 Cost of Living Payment dates announced

Flags are flying at half-mast following the sudden death of a firefighter

Deal Or No Deal is set to return to screens with Stephen Mulhern on hosting duties

Kaitlyn, 15 is #missing from #Manchester

Perpetrators of anti-social behaviour will face swift and visible justice, with nitrous oxide banned and police given more powers to test for drugs on...

Police have charged two men with the murder of Jack Howes

Detectives in Doncaster are appealing for information following a reported rape

Fire crews called to tackle a blaze at the deluxe waterfront apartments Riverlight Quay in Battersea

A girl has been rushed to the hospital following a reported dog attack involving a pack of four animals

A body was discovered during the search for a missing Hastings man

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More