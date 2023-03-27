Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Sagal Mohamuud Hassan

Sagal Mohamuud Hassan was last seen in the area of Drogheda, Co. Louth on Sunday, 19th March 2023 at approximately 11am.

Sagal is described as being 5’ 1” in height with a slight build. She has long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Sagal was wearing a long black jacket, a black hijab and white Nike runners.

It is understood Sagal may have travelled to the Newcastle area in Dublin.

Anyone with information on Sagal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.