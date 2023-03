Tobiasz is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a slight build, black hair and blue eyes.

It’s believed Tobiasz may currently be in the Cork city area.

Anyone with any information on Tobiasz’s whereabouts are asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.