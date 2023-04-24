Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on the fatal assault of a 68old man named Florence O’Sullivan in Cork city last month

Mr O’Sullivan passed away at Cork University Hospital on April 6 due toinjuries he sustained during an incident at Glentrasna Court in Cork cityon March 11th.

Gardaí have opened a murder inquiry into Mr O’Sullivan’s death and

established an incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance, particularly for

information on a white Volkswagen Taxi that was seen in the Glentransna

Court area between 20.00 and 20.20 IST on the night of Saturday March 11.

They are urging the driver of the taxi to make contact with them.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact

the incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the

Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.