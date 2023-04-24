Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on the fatal assault of a 68old man named Florence O’Sullivan in Cork city last month

1
injuries he sustained during an incident at Glentrasna Court in Cork city
on March 11th.
Gardaí have opened a murder inquiry into Mr O’Sullivan’s death and
established an incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance, particularly for
information on a white Volkswagen Taxi that was seen in the Glentransna
Court area between 20.00 and 20.20 IST on the night of Saturday March 11.
They are urging the driver of the taxi to make contact with them.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact
the incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the
Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.