Gardaí Investigating The Murder Of Sandra Collins Are Renewing Their Appeal For Information On The 22nd Anniversary Of Her Disappearance
Gardaí investigating the murder of Sandra Collins are renewing their appeal for information on the 22nd anniversary of her disappearance

Ms Collins was last seen on the night of Monday 4 December 2000 at around 11pm at the Country Kitchen on George’s Street, Killala, Co Mayo.
She was 28 years old at the time of her disappearance.
Gardaí say they are continuing to liaise closely with Ms Collins’ family.
Gardaí are asking the public if they have any information that they feel is relevant to the investigation to make contact with them.
Anyone with information can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, any garda station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250 025.
Gardaí say anyone who contacts them will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.

