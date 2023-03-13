Gary Glitter is being recalled to jail for breaking his parole conditions

Last month, the 78-year-old was released after serving half of a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, had several chart hits in the 1970s. In 2015, he was convicted and sentenced for the historic sex attacks.

He assaulted two 12- and 13-year-old girls after inviting them backstage to his dressing room and isolating them from their mothers.

Police were seen at the bail hostel in Waterlooville in Hampshire were Gadd had been living at and used a mobile phone to try and access the dark web.

Under the cover of darkness, the convicted paedophile has driven away under a brown blanket after an order was made for him to be recalled to closed prison conditions.