Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Gary Glitter is being recalled to jail for breaking his parole conditions

written by uknip247
Gary Glitter Is Being Recalled To Jail For Breaking His Parole Conditions

Last month, the 78-year-old was released after serving half of a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, had several chart hits in the 1970s. In 2015, he was convicted and sentenced for the historic sex attacks.

He assaulted two 12- and 13-year-old girls after inviting them backstage to his dressing room and isolating them from their mothers.

Police were seen at the bail hostel in Waterlooville in Hampshire were Gadd had been living at and used a mobile phone to try and access the dark web.

Under the cover of darkness, the convicted paedophile has driven away under a brown blanket after an order was made for him to be recalled to closed prison conditions.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

A man’s body has been recovered from the...

A teenager has been taken to hospital after...

The work of specialist anti-drug teams in Essex...

 A man has been found guilty of the...

Seven men were arrested after the latest operation...

Officers investigating a report of arson would like...

Diplomatic missions visit Palestinian families under imminent threat...

The wife of Adrian Ellingford has paid tribute...

16 years for man who launched knife attack...

Police will prioritise freedom of speech under new...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More