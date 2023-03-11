Gary Lineker, one of the most prominent sports presenters in the UK, is to step back from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement is reached on his social media use, the BBC has confirmed

This comes after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the government’s new asylum policy. The BBC considers Lineker’s recent social media activity a breach of its guidelines, stating that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or controversies.

The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days and has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until an agreed and clear position on his use of social media is reached.

The BBC added that when it comes to leading its football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. Although the broadcaster has never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, it has said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.

The row stems from Home Secretary Suella Braverman outlining the government’s plans to ban people arriving in the UK illegally from ever claiming asylum, in a bid to address the increasing number of people crossing the Channel in small boats. In a tweet, the presenter had compared the language used by the government to “that used by Germany in the 30s”.

This comment received backlash from many people, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who defended the plans, saying that stopping the arrival of small boats is a “priority” for the British people.