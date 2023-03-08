Thursday, March 9, 2023
Thursday, March 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Gary Lineker, the Match of the Day presenter, has sparked yet another controversy with his recent criticism of the UK government’s proposed asylum policy

written by uknip247
Gary Lineker, The Match Of The Day Presenter, Has Sparked Yet Another Controversy With His Recent Criticism Of The Uk Government’s Proposed Asylum Policy. Hey Were Having A “frank Conversation” With The Presenter. Lineker’s Remarks Sparked A Discussion About The Role Of Free Speech And Impartiality In The Media. While Some Conservative Mps And Ministers, Including Downing Street, Condemned Lineker’s “unacceptable” Remarks, Others Defended His Righ

The proposals aim to prevent illegal immigrants from claiming asylum, but Lineker compared the language in the plan to that used in Germany in the 1930s.
Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, expressed disappointment in Lineker’s remarks, while the BBC, which must adhere to impartiality guidelines, stated that they were having a “frank conversation” with the presenter.
Lineker’s remarks sparked a discussion about the role of free speech and impartiality in the media.
While some Conservative MPs and ministers, including Downing Street, condemned Lineker’s “unacceptable” remarks, others defended his right to express himself.
Lineker responded to the backlash on Twitter, thanking his supporters and promising to continue speaking out for those who do not have a voice.
The incident, however, has put the BBC under pressure, with the director general making impartiality a priority.
Lineker’s criticism of the new asylum policy was deemed “unacceptable” by Downing Street.
“It’s obviously disappointing to see someone whose salary is funded by hard-working British (licence fee) payers using that kind of rhetoric and seemingly dismissing their legitimate concerns about small boat crossings and illegal migration,” the prime minister’s press secretary told reporters.
However, they added, “it’s up to the BBC” and would not comment further.
While some may argue that presenters have the right to express their opinions, others point out that they must do so within the parameters set by their employer.
Lineker has a history of speaking out on political issues, most notably migrants’ rights and Brexit. He has even welcomed refugees into his home.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police officers have released two E-fit images of...

Police are appealing for information after a sexual...

The highly acclaimed and award-winning short film “An...

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged...

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man...

On Friday, March 3rd, 2023, Princess Lilibet Diana,...

An ’abusive’ woman has been sentenced to four...

Frederico Saurini has today been convicted of murder...

A man and a woman have been sentenced...

A man has been arrested in connection with...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More