Gary Lineker, the Match of the Day presenter, has sparked yet another controversy with his recent criticism of the UK government’s proposed asylum policy

The proposals aim to prevent illegal immigrants from claiming asylum, but Lineker compared the language in the plan to that used in Germany in the 1930s.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, expressed disappointment in Lineker’s remarks, while the BBC, which must adhere to impartiality guidelines, stated that they were having a “frank conversation” with the presenter.

Lineker’s remarks sparked a discussion about the role of free speech and impartiality in the media.

While some Conservative MPs and ministers, including Downing Street, condemned Lineker’s “unacceptable” remarks, others defended his right to express himself.

Lineker responded to the backlash on Twitter, thanking his supporters and promising to continue speaking out for those who do not have a voice.

The incident, however, has put the BBC under pressure, with the director general making impartiality a priority.

Lineker’s criticism of the new asylum policy was deemed “unacceptable” by Downing Street.

“It’s obviously disappointing to see someone whose salary is funded by hard-working British (licence fee) payers using that kind of rhetoric and seemingly dismissing their legitimate concerns about small boat crossings and illegal migration,” the prime minister’s press secretary told reporters.

However, they added, “it’s up to the BBC” and would not comment further.

While some may argue that presenters have the right to express their opinions, others point out that they must do so within the parameters set by their employer.

Lineker has a history of speaking out on political issues, most notably migrants’ rights and Brexit. He has even welcomed refugees into his home.