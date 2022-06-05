Journalist Sonia Sodha @soniasodha tweeted, “Hi @Gatwick Airport, my friend with a disability, Victoria, has been waiting for an hour on a plane that’s landed for getting on.” This is completely unacceptable.”

Later, she tweeted, “

Thanks to everyone who shared- Victoria is now off the plane, more than 90 minutes after landing, when the new crew stepped in to carry her off- the assistance staff had yet to arrive. This is such a disgraceful service to people with disabilities.

Later, Gatwick Airport issued a statement saying, “The treatment received at Gatwick Airport was not acceptable, and I would like to offer our heartfelt apologies to Victoria.”

“This incident has been escalated, and Gatwick and Wilson James, our assistance provider, are investigating as soon as possible.”