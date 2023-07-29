Gatwick Airport Strike Called Off as Ground Staff Accept Revised Pay Offers, TotalEnergies CEO Stands Firm on German Offshore Wind Lease Amid Criticism

Saturday, July 29, 2023
by uknip247
Strike action that could have caused significant disruption at Gatwick Airport this weekend has been called off, as nearly a thousand ground staff reached agreements with their employers after receiving revised pay offers. Workers at four firms employing baggage handlers and ground staff were initially planning to strike from Friday, 28th July, to Tuesday, 1st August.

However, three of the firm’s employees have now accepted the pay offers, and union members at the fourth firm are currently voting on the proposed deal. The potential strike had been a cause for concern during one of the airport’s busiest times of the year.

It’s essential to note that the staff involved in the dispute are not directly employed by Gatwick Airport but work for four different firms: ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS, and DHL Services. These companies provide vital services to major airlines, including ground handling, baggage handling, and check-in work.

The Unite union confirmed on Wednesday that workers at ASC and Menzies Aviation had voted in favour of the pay deals, effectively cancelling the planned strike action related to them. ASC workers, who handle Tui flights, secured a “double-digit pay rise,” while Menzies Aviation workers, dealing with Wizz Air flights, agreed on a 13% increase for ground handling staff and a 17% increase for the lowest-paid employees.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, commended the successful negotiations, attributing the “excellent” deals to the strength of the unionized workers at Menzies Aviation and ASC, who stood firm during the negotiations.

Earlier this week, DHL workers, responsible for handling EasyJet flights, also called off their planned strike after accepting a 15% pay rise and increased pay for night shifts. All future strikes for DHL Services have been cancelled as well.

The resolution of the dispute came as a relief to travellers and the airport alike, as disruptions caused by a strike could have impacted travel plans and caused inconvenience during the summer holiday season.

TotalEnergies CEO Stands Firm on German Offshore Wind Lease Amid Criticism

In other news, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne defended the company’s record-breaking German offshore seabed lease, stating that the company does not believe it overpaid for the lease, despite some criticism from the industry. Presenting the second-quarter results, Pouyanne emphasised that the deal aligns with the company’s double-digit objective for returns on the integrated power business.

He expressed confidence that German electricity prices would meet the company’s expectations by 2030, and the bet on achieving European power prices in the range of 70 to 80 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) seemed reasonable once the capacity starts producing. The company also expected industrial consumers in Central Europe to sign long-term contracts to secure stable pricing and remain globally competitive.

TotalEnergies secured the German offshore wind lease in a joint bid with BP, and the deal was worth it for the company as it established a foothold in the German electricity market for the long term. The German July tender for offshore wind leases totalling 7 gigawatts was worth a record 12.6 billion euros and was won by TotalEnergies and BP, with Denmark’s Orsted dropping out due to concerns over the price.

