The EOD have been called and Gatwick airport has been thrown into lockdown after a vehicle drove round the wrong way on the perimeter service road this evening at Gatwick airport.

The driver then left the vehicle with two suitcases with orange wires hanging from them and made off into the terminal.

Officers from Sussex Police have cleared the area and called in specialists to examine the bags. The man has been arrested by Police and an investigation has been launched.

The police are currently getting cars at the drop-off point, to reverse back and exit through the car park.

More to follow