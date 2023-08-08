Weather

Sponsored by

Home Breaking Your Area Travel UK Missing More

Gatwick Airport’s dual runway proposal moves to next phase of scrutiny

Gatwick Airport’s dual runway proposal moves to next phase of scrutiny
uknip247

Share Via

FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail

The London Gatwick Airport’s proposal to put its existing Northern Runway into full operation along with the Main Runway has successfully moved to the next stage of scrutiny by the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), as announced.

The proposal, known as a Development Consent Order (DCO), was originally presented on 6th July, outlining the airport’s intention to optimise its current facilities, increasing capacity, and resilience, in alignment with governmental policy.

The Planning Inspectorate, representing the government, has given its approval for the application to move to the examination phase, following an assessment of Gatwick’s consultation process to ensure its adequacy.

Over the past two years, the airport’s application has been refined through extensive evaluations, public consultations, and community and stakeholder engagement. Two public consultations have taken place, the first in the autumn of 2021 and the second in the summer of 2022, focusing on plans for roads surrounding the airport.

The next stage of the process will see the proposals undergo a rigorous evaluation by a panel of independent experts. This process is likely to take up to 18 months, including six months of examination involving written submissions and public hearings.

Prior to this examination, the public, including local residents and stakeholders, will be able to register as an ‘interested party’ with the Planning Inspectorate, which will allow them to participate and share their views during the examination. Gatwick Airport will provide further information on how to register and engage with the DCO planning process.

Tim Norwood, Chief Planning Officer at London Gatwick expressed satisfaction at the application’s acceptance by PINS, and assured residents and stakeholders that they will be kept informed about the opportunity to register their interest in participating in the next phase of the planning process.

Details about Gatwick’s DCO application can be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s website

Posted in

News for Sussex

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by subscribing to our newsletter! Receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox, keeping you informed about the most important events and developments around the world.

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Tragic Shooting Claims Life of 8-Year-Old Girl in Portage Park

BREAKING

Asylum Seekers Begin Boarding Bibby Stockholm Barge Amid Controversy

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

Man Charged in Connection with Patchway Police Centre Incident

BREAKING

Emergency Evacuation of World Scout Jamboree Campsite Amid Approaching Typhoon

Latest in Entertainment

BREAKING

Rise in Tech Abuse Sparks Urgent Calls for Action from UK Government

BREAKING

The Kinks Keyboard Player, John Gosling, Passes Away at 75

BREAKING

Georgie Grier’s Edinburgh Fringe Show Bounces Back with Near Sell-Out Crowds Following Viral Support

BREAKING

Anita Carey: Coronation Street and Doctors Star Dies at 75

BREAKING

Wilko Confirms Closure of 14 Stores Across the UK as Insolvency Looms

Trending

BREAKING

Appeal for witnesses following Sussex hit-and-run

BREAKING

Breakthrough in Carol Morgan Cold Case: Recent Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

BREAKING

The Mystery of Georgina Gharsallah’s Disappearance: Haunting Unsolved Case in West Sussex

Where to now?

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and stories behind the headlines by receive daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox,

* indicates required

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.