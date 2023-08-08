Gatwick Airport’s dual runway proposal moves to next phase of scrutiny

The London Gatwick Airport’s proposal to put its existing Northern Runway into full operation along with the Main Runway has successfully moved to the next stage of scrutiny by the Planning Inspectorate (PINS), as announced.

The proposal, known as a Development Consent Order (DCO), was originally presented on 6th July, outlining the airport’s intention to optimise its current facilities, increasing capacity, and resilience, in alignment with governmental policy.

The Planning Inspectorate, representing the government, has given its approval for the application to move to the examination phase, following an assessment of Gatwick’s consultation process to ensure its adequacy.

Over the past two years, the airport’s application has been refined through extensive evaluations, public consultations, and community and stakeholder engagement. Two public consultations have taken place, the first in the autumn of 2021 and the second in the summer of 2022, focusing on plans for roads surrounding the airport.

The next stage of the process will see the proposals undergo a rigorous evaluation by a panel of independent experts. This process is likely to take up to 18 months, including six months of examination involving written submissions and public hearings.

Prior to this examination, the public, including local residents and stakeholders, will be able to register as an ‘interested party’ with the Planning Inspectorate, which will allow them to participate and share their views during the examination. Gatwick Airport will provide further information on how to register and engage with the DCO planning process.

Tim Norwood, Chief Planning Officer at London Gatwick expressed satisfaction at the application’s acceptance by PINS, and assured residents and stakeholders that they will be kept informed about the opportunity to register their interest in participating in the next phase of the planning process.

Details about Gatwick’s DCO application can be found on the Planning Inspectorate’s website