Gatwick Strikes: Unite Announces Walkouts, Warns of “Severe Disruption” for Holidaymakers

Holidaymakers planning to travel through Gatwick Airport this month have been cautioned about the possibility of “severe disruption” due to a fresh wave of strikes announced by ground staff. Unite, the UK’s leading trade union, revealed that more than 230 workers employed by two contracted firms at Gatwick Airport will participate in the strikes. The industrial action stems from a dispute over pay.

Unite has predicted that the first wave of strikes, which are set to occur in late August, could result in approximately 216 flights being disrupted, affecting around 45,000 passengers. The potential disruption comes after around 1,000 Gatwick staff employed by four other companies called off their strike plans for the summer after being offered substantial pay increases.

The workers involved in the upcoming strikes include baggage handlers and airplane ground staff employed by Red Handling, a company that carries out operations for airlines such as Norse Atlantic, Norwegian, Delta, and TAP Air Portugal. These workers are planning to strike for four days starting from Friday, August 18, and then for a further four days from Friday, August 25, which coincides with the August bank holiday weekend.

Additionally, union members working for Wilson James, responsible for Gatwick’s passenger assistance contract across all airlines, will also participate in the strike. This group of workers is planning a three-day strike from Friday, August 18, followed by another three-day strike starting from Tuesday, August 22. Unite states that these workers are paid £10.93 an hour.

Unite’s General Secretary, Sharon Graham, emphasized that the workers will not accept real-terms pay cuts and low wages. She called on the employers, Red Handling and Wilson James, to meet the industry’s prevailing wage standards. Graham noted that other employers at Gatwick Airport have demonstrated willingness to pay competitive rates, and there is no reason why Red Handling and Wilson James should not do the same.

While Wilson James expressed disappointment over the strike announcement, they confirmed efforts to engage in dialogue and conciliation with the union, supported by ACAS. The company also stated that contingency plans were being prepared to minimize disruption for passengers who rely on their services.

London Gatwick Airport confirmed its awareness of the situation and expressed its support for both Wilson James and the affected airlines, offering assistance in contingency planning to ensure smooth operations during the strikes.

This announcement comes on the heels of security staff at Heathrow Airport canceling their planned strikes over the summer after reaching an agreement on pay. As the negotiations continue, the aviation industry remains on alert for potential disruptions that could impact travelers’ plans.

