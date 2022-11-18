Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps returns to ITVBe for a third series as TOWIE’s favourite couple share how their relationship was pushed to breaking point for the first time in their eight-year relationship

The four-part reality docuseries produced by Lime Pictures picks up with Georgia Kousoulou, Tommy Mallet and their son Brody, who is now 17 months old, as they continue to navigate being first-time parents with the demands of a growing business. But despite having a gorgeous baby, being newly engaged and being named on the coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 list for his successful footwear business, Tommy is struggling emotionally and has reached rock bottom. Georgia and Tommy’s relationship has also reached breaking point and they contemplate splitting up.

Following an ultimatum from Georgia, Tommy seeks help and is diagnosed with severe Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). With this diagnosis, Tommy realises how the condition has affected him throughout his life and the impact it has had on his loved ones. He takes steps to manage his ADHD and rebuild his family.

Tommy said: “We’ve always shared our highs and lows with viewers and my diagnosis of severe ADHD has been life-changing. Georgia and I wanted to raise awareness of ADHD and felt it was important to share our story. ADHD can often go undetected and there are varying degrees of it but for me, being diagnosed as a 30-year-old adult, it finally all made sense why I behaved in certain ways. Seeking help and managing my ADHD has meant that I’m in a better place to be the best partner and dad possible.”

Georgia added: “I am so proud of Tommy getting help and I’ve already seen a positive change in him and our family life.”

Rebecca Kenny-Smith, Creative Director Unscripted, Lime Pictures said: “Since Georgia and Tommy left Towie, we’ve followed each step of their journey and seen them take on major life events. They became parents to Brody and got engaged, bought their new home and Tommy’s business became hugely successful. We thank Georgia and Tommy for their honesty and for sharing their heartfelt thoughts and feelings with us.”

In the series, we see the family adapt to their new way of living. A holiday to Mallorca sees Georgia re-evaluating wedding plans and Brody takes his first baby steps and starts walking. Plus the family go on a Christmas trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris with the Nans.

Georgia and Tommy: Baby Steps has been recommissioned by Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, ITV2, ITVBe and CITV and Amanda Stavri, ITV’s Commissioning Editor, Reality. The series is made by Lime Pictures and is executive produced by Cheryl Price.