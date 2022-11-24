Get a Black Friday bargain, not a whole lot of trouble

Everyone’s looking for a bargain this week as we head towards Black Friday but be careful of what you buy and where you buy it.
Privately owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on roads and pavements. In fact, the only place they can be used is on private land and with the landowner’s permission.
“It’s our job to keep all road users safe. They’re not a toy and we need people to understand the legal implications of using one on a road or pavement. We don’t want anyone to be disappointed on Christmas morning when they find out that they can’t test-ride it for the first time. Or even worse, it’s seized because road use is illegal.”