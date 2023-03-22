As part of our 10-point plan to counter climate change, last Wednesday (15 March) we hosted a ‘Get East Hants Green’ event at Liss Pavilion.

Get East Hants Green Event Brings Local Groups Together 1

L-r: Kerry Raybone from HCC, Cllr Paul Milner from PTC, Pennie Brown from EHDC, Phinna Brealey from ACAN

The event brought together local stakeholders in the district to talk about the climate agenda, share best practices, and inform and shape our programme of support and engagement to influence future climate action.

The event featured talks from Hampshire County Council (HCC), East Hampshire District Council (EHDC), Petersfield Town Council (PTC) and Alton Climate Action Network (ACAN). Focused conversations covered home & business energy, nature, transport, community energy, recycling, engagement, and partnerships. The dialogue about how we can all work together to help each other will continue.

Rob Mocatta, EHDC portfolio holder for Regeneration and Prosperity said:

“To tackle climate change, we need to work collaboratively across all levels of the community from the county council to the district council and community groups.”

Speaking about the event, Councillor Ken Moon, EHDC portfolio holder for Economic Prosperity, said:

“It was great to harness all of the energy in the room. The community groups all speak passionately about the work they are undertaking and councils at every level are playing an active role in supporting them.

“I am grateful to everyone who attended for their time and knowledge in helping bring this agenda to the forefront of everyone’s minds.”