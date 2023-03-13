Get ready for the adrenaline-pumping, nail-biting chase game that is ‘Celebrity Hunted’

Channel 4’s hit factual entertainment thriller is back with a bang, all for a noble cause, Stand Up To Cancer. This time around, a new band of intrepid celebrity fugitives will attempt to evade the Hunters for two weeks, all while raising funds for cancer research.

The fifth series features a talented bunch of celebrities, namely comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones and her best friend, former Olympic snowboarder and TV presenter Aimee Fuller. Life-change experts Nik and Eva Speakman, social media and Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker, and TV mathematician Bobby Seagull join the mix. And finally, broadcaster and Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp and her boyfriend, actor Nikesh Patel, bravely put their wits and skills to the test.

With a talented group of hunters made up of former police officers, intelligence, and army personnel determined to track them down, the celebrity fugitives will need to remain focused and undetected if they are to win the game. But with millions of fans across the UK, blending in won’t be an easy task.

The show not only promises to be a thrilling experience for viewers but also provides an opportunity for celebrities and viewers alike to stand up and do something meaningful in the fight against cancer. By participating in Stand Up To Cancer, the celebrities are playing a critical role in raising funds for vital research and treatments to combat this disease.

Ian Dunkley, the commissioning editor for factual entertainment at Channel 4, expressed his excitement about bringing back one of the most thrilling chase games on TV. Meanwhile, Tom Hutchings, the executive producer for Shine TV, hinted that viewers should expect the unexpected as the fugitives enlist the help of their celebrity friends and bold locations. He promised to deliver a unique experience to fans and lovers of the show.

If you’re a fan of the adrenaline-packed game or even if you’re tuning in for the first time, you can’t afford to miss this season of Celebrity Hunted. The show airs at the end of March and will undoubtedly be a fascinating and enjoyable experience for all involved. More importantly, watching the celebrities raise funds for such a critical cause will remind us that we can all play our part in the fight against cancer.