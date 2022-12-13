Get your Self Assessment wrapped up in time for Christmas

With Christmas nearly here, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is encouraging Self Assessment customers to put their tax return at the top of their to-do list.

Last year more than 2,800 customers chose to file their tax return on Christmas Day. But those who get their 2021 to 2022 Self Assessment wrapped up before Christmas can tick it off and enjoy the festivities.

Self Assessment customers need to complete their tax return and pay any tax owed by the 31 January 2023 deadline or risk having to pay a penalty. Those who file their return before 30 December may also have the option of paying any tax owed through their PAYE tax code.

Filing early means if customers owe money, they have plenty of time to explore which of the payment options available is best for them by visiting GOV.UK. Customers should include their bank account details so that if HMRC needs to repay them it can be done quickly and securely.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

“We are encouraging customers to plan their Self Assessment as they’d plan for Christmas – get organised, complete their to-do list with plenty of time to avoid that last minute rush. Just search ‘self assessment’ on GOV.UK to make a start.”

The easiest and quickest way to complete a tax return is online through a Personal Tax Account where customers can start their return and go back to it as many times as they need before submitting it.

To make it even simpler, customers can now use the free and secure HMRC app to get their Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR), make Self Assessment payments and obtain their National Insurance number and employment history .

HMRC has a wide range of resources to help customers complete their tax return, including guidance, webinars and YouTubevideos.

Customers need to be aware of the risk of scams as criminals use Self Assessment as an opportunity to commit fraud. Customers must never share their HMRC login details as criminals use them to steal or make a fraudulent claim. Customers should check HMRC’s scams advice on GOV.UK.