Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Gillingham

Gillingham

by uknip247
Auto Draft

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Gillingham.

George Delaney, 42, was last seen at his home in Twydall near to Goudhurst Road, at around 7pm on Saturday 8 April 2023. He left the house to go for a walk but has not been seen since.  

The missing man is believed to be wearing jeans, trainers and a grey jacket. He is around 5 feet and 10 inches tall, of medium build, has a bald head, a beard and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should call 999 quoting reference 08-1260

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Crackdown on illegal sale of vapes

A man has been charged with the murder of a Romanian woman named Geila Ibram, whose body was found in a home on Dock...

The upcoming coronation of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, has sparked excitement among community representatives who have been invited to attend the...

An Italian tourist was killed and seven others were injured in a suspected car-ramming attack near a beach in Tel Aviv on Friday

The unfortunate discovery of a stranded sperm whale on the east coast of England has raised concerns about the safety of marine life in...

Suffolk Police are appealing for farmers to remain vigilant following a series of thefts of GPS equipment in Hoxne, Bedingfield and Friston

The case of retired police officer Julian John, who has been found guilty of faking alcohol breath tests on himself and then recording them...

Police in Bradford have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify in relation to a serious sexual offence

A truck has crashed into pedestrians and motorcycle taxis near western Kenya’s border with Tanzania has left at least 10 people dead and 10...

An 18-year-old man has appeared before the court charged in connection with the discharge of a reported firearm in Doncaster

Devon & Cornwall Police is continuing to ask for the public’s help to find a registered sex offender who is wanted on recall to...

The news of the murder of 60-year-old foster carer Marcia Grant has sent shockwaves through the community in Sheffield

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More