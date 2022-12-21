Girlfriend of Gravesend Dog Handler pays personal tribute to partner who stood in the way to stop further people from being crushed in Brixton

The partner of a dog handler who was crushed to death in Brixton last week and died at the weekend has revealed that Gaby Hutchinson stood in the way to try and limit further people from being crushed before he was trapped and pushed to the ground by the surging crowd.

He was seriously injured and killed. Speaking from her Gravesend home the mum of three said her heart was broken. From the moment we first met I knew it would be for the rest of our lives. I have never met someone who put themselves before others.

Mine and my baby’s entire life will never be the same again and my heart will forever be broken 💔

I have over 5000 pictures and videos of Gabs but this one is so special to me as this was his dream job GP dog handler and Drug dog handler gab worked extremely hard to get this job even with a broken back he still wasn’t scared.

From the moment we met I just knew it would you for the rest of my life. Iv never met someone who truly puts others before themselves the way you do! 3 years of pure love and I genuinely cannot begin to put into words what you mean to me and our boys

The way you love me was something iv never felt before and something I will forever be in awe of. I love you with my entire heart and soul and I will until the day we meet again my little angel. I promise I will try to stay strong for the babies

I’m so proud of you for being yourself and never being ashamed of who you truly are my handsome boy

Your final shift has ended my darling sleep tight

Until we meet again gabs

Forever and always baby boy ♾️😭💛💛💛