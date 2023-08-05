@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Gloucestershire Police appeal for info after assault on elderly man in Gloucester

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for information from the public following an assault on an elderly man in Gloucester on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred on Trier Way at approximately 12:00pm when a man in his 70s, who was litter picking, was attacked after confronting another man rummaging through his bag.

According to reports the victim questioned the suspect about his actions before being punched in the face, causing facial injuries that required medical attention. The incident has raised concern among local residents and authorities, who are determined to identify and apprehend the offender responsible for the unprovoked attack.

The assailant is described as wearing a grey and black hoodie, black trousers, and carrying a distinctive yellow JD Sports bag. Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the vicinity at the time to come forward and provide any relevant information that could assist the investigation.

Moreover, police are urging individuals who may have been travelling in the area and have dash cam footage from Thursday afternoon to get in touch. Even the smallest piece of information may prove critical in identifying the offender and bringing him to justice.

Members of the public who can provide any information regarding the assault are encouraged to complete the online form available on the Gloucestershire Police website. The form can be accessed at http://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Please ensure to quote “incident 260 of 3 August” when submitting the information.

