GMP CSE Major Investigation Team Charges Eight Men in Ongoing Operation Lytton

The Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) Major Investigation Team has brought charges against eight men in connection with Operation Lytton, an ongoing investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation. The charges, totalling 43, are related to incidents involving two teenage girls in Rochdale that occurred between 2001 and 2006. The GMP is collaborating with various partners, including Rochdale Council, to ensure a multi-agency response aimed at safeguarding and supporting those affected by these distressing events.

The suspects have appeared before the Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court today. The individuals facing charges are as follows:

1. Wayne Ellis of Burnley, charged with four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 when he was over the age of 18.

2. Maqsood Khan from Rochdale, charged with gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age, gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14, four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 when he was over the age of 18, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years of age, and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years.

3. Asif Khan of Rochdale, charged with two counts of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 years and two counts of rape of a female under 16 years of age.

4. Abdul Rob of Rochdale, charged with two counts of rape of a female under 16, three counts of raping a girl aged 13/14/15, one count of trafficking persons within the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation, and three counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 when he was over the age of 18.

5. Benjamin Tyrrell of Llandudno, Wales, charged with three counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 when he was over the age of 18.

6. Itfaq Hussain of Hey Street in Rochdale, charged with two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14 years of age, two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age, and four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 when he was over the age of 18.

7. Arshad Hussain of Rochdale, charged with three counts of trafficking persons within the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation.

8. Dave Lawton of no fixed abode, charged with rape of a female under 16 and unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 years of age.

