Government Announces Non-Renewal of Transpennine Express Contract

The Secretary of State for Transport, The Rt Hon Mark Harper MP, has made a statement in Parliament today regarding the decision not to renew the contract of Transpennine Express (TPE), a train operating company. The announcement comes in response to ongoing service issues and disruptions experienced by passengers.

In his statement, Harper acknowledged the unacceptable service levels provided by First TPE, the operator of Transpennine Express. The company has faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, industrial action, and a backlog in driver training. These factors have resulted in significant disruptions, including high cancellation rates and gaps in services. Harper emphasized the impact these issues have had on passengers, highlighting the need for improved performance.

Despite efforts to implement a recovery plan since February, the challenges persist, particularly due to a lack of cooperation from the driver union ASLEF. In light of the performance issues and strained relationships, Harper announced that the contract with First TPE will not be renewed or extended beyond May 28, 2023. Instead, the government will exercise its Operator of Last Resort (OLR) duties and award a new TPE contract to a public sector operator.

The decision aims to secure reliable rail services for TPE passengers and provide an opportunity to reset the relationships between management and stakeholders, including passengers and trade unions. Harper emphasized the need for constructive collaboration to address the underlying problems and improve service levels.

The Transport Secretary also mentioned plans to review services in the North to drive efficiency and enhance passenger experience. Engagement with northern mayors and Transport for the North is expected to facilitate this process.

While acknowledging the positive response to the decision, Harper cautioned that it is not an instant solution and that the issues faced by First TPE will not disappear overnight. He urged unions, northern mayors, and colleagues to work together to address the underlying problems and restore service levels.

Harper reiterated the government’s commitment to evidence-based decision-making, highlighting the improvements observed in other rail franchises such as Avanti West Coast. He cautioned against using the decision as justification for wholesale rail nationalization, emphasizing that it is not a solution and could burden taxpayers without addressing industry challenges.

The Secretary of State also addressed ongoing industrial action and called for fair and reasonable pay offers to be put to a vote. He expressed concern over planned strikes during the Eurovision song contest, stressing the importance of unity and solidarity against Russia’s aggression.

Harper concluded by emphasizing the government’s commitment to rail reform and modernization. Progress has been made, including the establishment of Great British Railways’ new headquarters in Derby and the extension of single leg pricing for the LNER network.

The announcement signals the government’s determination to address service issues, deliver better rail services, and protect passengers from the effects of industrial action. The decision regarding the Transpennine Express contract is seen as a significant step in modernizing the rail industry and meeting the needs of passengers.

