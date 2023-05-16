Government Announces Support Package to Back British Farmers and Boost Food Security

Date: 15 May 2023

The UK government has unveiled a comprehensive support package for farmers, aiming to strengthen food security, promote domestic fruit and vegetable production, and invest in innovative technologies. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the UK Farm to Fork Summit, held at 10 Downing Street on 16 May.

The summit brings together representatives from the entire food supply chain to explore ways to enhance growth, drive innovation, and improve sustainability in the industry. The measures introduced by the government aim to enhance the long-term resilience and sustainability of the agricultural sector, providing stability and support after a challenging period influenced by global challenges, including the illegal invasion of Ukraine and rising costs.

To provide certainty to the sector, the government announced that 45,000 visas will be available for the horticulture sector next year, enabling businesses to plan ahead for the picking season. The summit attendees include senior representatives from farming, horticulture, and agri-food sectors, and discussions will focus on investment, innovation, sustainability, and resilience at every stage of the food system.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his commitment to supporting British farmers, acknowledging their hard work in ensuring a steady food supply. He emphasized that backing farmers and food producers is crucial to building a stronger economy and a prosperous country. Secretary of State for Food and Farming, Thérèse Coffey, emphasized the importance of coordinated action across the government to support confidence, investment, and growth in the British food sector.

The package of measures announced by the government aims to boost every aspect of the food supply chain, from farming to retail, and promote British produce globally to benefit local businesses and the overall economy. The government will prioritize farmers’ interests in trade policy, protecting high food and welfare standards while seeking new export opportunities. Investments of £2 million will be allocated to global trade shows and missions, along with £1.6 million for the GREAT food and drink campaign.

To strengthen food security, the government will invest up to £30 million in precision breeding technologies. A new working group will be established to streamline the process of getting produce from farms to store shelves, ensuring efficient distribution. Efforts to ensure fair pricing for farmers will be intensified and reviews into fairness in the horticulture and egg supply chains will be conducted.

Additionally, the government will support the horticulture sector by improving future support schemes, making it easier to build glasshouses, and addressing barriers to accessing government programs. Plans are in place to reduce red tape hindering diversification projects on farmland and accelerate work on water supply infrastructure to enhance water security for farmers.

The Farm to Fork Summit and the support package unveiled by the government demonstrate the commitment to back British farmers, promote domestic production, and address shared challenges in the agricultural sector. These initiatives will strengthen the UK’s food security, boost the economy, and showcase the country’s world-renowned produce both at home and abroad.

The government’s investment in innovative projects was also highlighted, with 22 groundbreaking projects receiving a share of £6.2 million through the Seafood Innovation Fund. These initiatives will enhance the productivity and sustainability of the UK seafood sector, including advancements in seaweed cultivation and packaging innovations to extend the shelf life of seafood products.

The government’s commitment to supporting farmers and the wider food industry demonstrates the importance of collaboration between government, industry, and stakeholders to ensure a thriving and resilient food system in the UK.