Government announces team of leading experts to boost energy efficiency

A stellar team of leading experts has today been announced as the members of a new dedicated taskforce charged with improving the energy efficiency of the nation’s homes and buildings and with it, cutting the country’s energy use.

The new Energy Efficiency Taskforce is chaired by Minister Lord Callanan and NatWest CEO Alison Rose, and has a clear target to support cutting energy use in the UK down by 15 per cent by 2030, from 2021 levels.

The membership of this group includes Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission Sir John Armitt, head of leading housebuilder Barratt Developments, David Thomas and leading experts from the University of Salford, the Green Industries Council and National Energy Action to name but a few.

Drawing on their unique experiences and perspectives, they bring together a vast wealth of knowledge to deliver on the government’s ambitious commitments, which in turn will help grow the economy, create new jobs and cut bills for people across the country.

The Energy Efficiency Taskforce was first announced by the Chancellor in last year’s Autumn Statement and has been established to support a step change in the reduction of energy demand through accelerated delivery of energy efficiency measures across the economy.

The Taskforce will devise a workplan to help reduce total UK energy demand by 15% from 2021 levels by 2030 across domestic and commercial buildings and industrial process – while cutting bills and helping push down inflation. This will include accelerating household insulation and boiler upgrades. As the work of the Taskforce progresses, it will also look at ways of drawing on the expertise of a wider group of stakeholders.

The Taskforce has met for the first time to establish key priorities and explore ways of working to reach the 15% reduction ambition, sounding out avenues such as green finance, the resolution of supply chain issues and changing consumer behaviour.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said:

We have scoured the UK’s industry to amass a top team of the best and brightest, and I am excited to learn from the unique expertise that each member brings to the table. We firmly believe the will of people and industry to drive down energy use is there, but we need to put in place the right mechanisms to channel this. That means smart investment, effective engagement, and building the right skills base – and this is precisely what the Taskforce will be focussing on.

Alison Rose, Energy Efficiency Taskforce co-chair and Chief Executive Officer of NatWest Group, said:

I am delighted to welcome experts from across industry, academia and government to the Energy Efficiency Taskforce. Addressing the climate crisis is a team sport, and building vital partnerships between the public and private sector is key to tackling this challenge. The Taskforce is bringing together a breadth of experience and expertise from a range of sectors and we will work together to deliver concrete proposals that help support the ambition of reducing total UK energy demand from 2021 levels by 15% by 2030. Our focus on reducing energy use across homes, commercial buildings and industrial processes is important not only for cutting carbon emissions but also for delivering greater energy security and lower bills for people, families and businesses up and down the UK.

Responding to industry’s call for long-term funding certainty to help strengthen UK supply chains, £6 billion of government funding will be available from 2025 to support this objective, in addition to the £6.6 billion allocated this Parliament – taking the total to £12.6 billion this decade.

The Energy Efficiency Taskforce Steering Group is comprised of the following individuals:

Co-Chairs:

Lord Callanan, Minister for Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Alison Rose DBE, Group Chief Executive Officer, NatWest Group

Additional Steering Group members: