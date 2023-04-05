Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Government publishes increased Commutation Factors

Government publishes increased Commutation Factors

by uknip247

The Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) welcomes the Government’s response to the consultation on the Superannuation Contributions Adjusted for Past Experience (SCAPE) discount rate, which has resulted in an update to the Police Pension Scheme 1987 commutation factors.

This will directly and positively affect the pension benefits of police officers at the time of retirement by increasing the rate at which pension is converted into a commutation lump sum at retirement.  The new factors are effective from 31 March 2023, and PFEW acknowledges that the revised SCAPE discount rate and subsequently updated factors have come into immediate effect, without providing stakeholders with advance notice so that they could make members aware.

Whilst the Government has not allowed for the updated factors to be implemented with retrospective effect, members who are planning an imminent retirement (or retired on or after 31 March 2023) are advised to contact their pension administrator for further clarification and assistance.

You can find more information about the SCAPE discount rate methodology consultation here and The Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen’s statement here.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Vessel to accommodate migrants

Good Friday: but not so good on Easter Monday

Witnesses are sought following a sexual assault in Ashford

A man has been jailed for multiple sexual offences in Hackney and Enfield after a tenacious investigation uncovered a trial of offending

Detectives investigating an assault on a woman near Maidstone are releasing CCTV footage of a person who may be able to assist with their...

The State Pension age timetable will remain unchanged, for the time being

Proposed measures to strengthen UK fuel supply chain

A world-first mega-trial for people living with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) has opened for participants in the UK

A secret tunnel in a basement and a makeshift chute have been uncovered during a multi-agency operation to tackle the sale of illicit cigarettes...

Police investigating a disturbance in the street have made two arrests

Terence Kelly, 36 has been imprisoned for 13 years and six months for abducting a four-year-old girl named Cleo Smith from a campsite in...

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban by an independent commission after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More