Government Sells £1.26 Billion of NatWest Shares, Reducing Stake to 38.6%

The British government has taken a significant step toward returning

NatWest to full private ownership by selling approximately £1.26 billion

worth of shares back to the bank through a Directed Buyback.

This latest announcement marks a major milestone in the government’s

efforts to return NatWest, formerly known as the Royal Bank of Scotland

(RBS), to private hands. It is the sixth block sale of NatWest shares since

the government intervened in the bank during the global financial crisis of

2008 to safeguard financial and economic stability.

Following the sale, the government’s shareholding in NatWest has been

reduced to approximately 38.6%, a significant decrease from its peak

ownership of around 84%. This progress aligns with the government’s

intention, as announced in the Spring Budget, to fully divest its

shareholding by 2025-2026, contingent upon market conditions and achieving

value for taxpayers.

Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, stated, “Today’s

sale is another major milestone in returning NatWest to full private

ownership as promised. The government has now sold well over half of its

shareholding.”

The government’s intervention in NatWest, at the time RBS, aimed to protect

financial and economic stability during the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has affirmed that without the

government’s interventions in the financial sector, the cost of the crisis

would likely have been significantly higher.

The government has made it clear that it will only dispose of its NatWest

shareholding when it represents value for money and when market conditions

are favorable. Alongside the progress achieved through the ongoing trading

plan, HM Treasury and UK Government Investments are actively considering

all options for future share sales, including accelerated bookbuilds if

market conditions permit.

The sale of £1.26 billion in NatWest shares to the bank itself brings the

government closer to fulfilling its commitment to return the bank to

private ownership. With each step taken, the government aims to strike a

balance between achieving value for taxpayers and ensuring a stable and

resilient banking sector for the benefit of the UK economy