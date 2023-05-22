Government Sells £1.26 Billion of NatWest Shares, Reducing Stake to 38.6%

The British government has taken a significant step toward returning
NatWest to full private ownership by selling approximately £1.26 billion
worth of shares back to the bank through a Directed Buyback.
This latest announcement marks a major milestone in the government’s
efforts to return NatWest, formerly known as the Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS), to private hands. It is the sixth block sale of NatWest shares since
the government intervened in the bank during the global financial crisis of
2008 to safeguard financial and economic stability.
Following the sale, the government’s shareholding in NatWest has been
reduced to approximately 38.6%, a significant decrease from its peak
ownership of around 84%. This progress aligns with the government’s
intention, as announced in the Spring Budget, to fully divest its
shareholding by 2025-2026, contingent upon market conditions and achieving
value for taxpayers.
Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, stated, “Today’s
sale is another major milestone in returning NatWest to full private
ownership as promised. The government has now sold well over half of its
shareholding.”
The government’s intervention in NatWest, at the time RBS, aimed to protect
financial and economic stability during the 2008 global financial crisis.
The Office for Budget Responsibility has affirmed that without the
government’s interventions in the financial sector, the cost of the crisis
would likely have been significantly higher.
The government has made it clear that it will only dispose of its NatWest
shareholding when it represents value for money and when market conditions
are favorable. Alongside the progress achieved through the ongoing trading
plan, HM Treasury and UK Government Investments are actively considering
all options for future share sales, including accelerated bookbuilds if
market conditions permit.
The sale of £1.26 billion in NatWest shares to the bank itself brings the
government closer to fulfilling its commitment to return the bank to
private ownership. With each step taken, the government aims to strike a
balance between achieving value for taxpayers and ensuring a stable and
resilient banking sector for the benefit of the UK economy