Police are growing increasingly concerned for Erika, who has been missing from Chichester since yesterday evening (3 February).

The 37-year-old is about 5’5”, with olive skin, and has very short blue or blonde hair. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Whilst police continue enquiries in the Chichester area, we are also investigating the possibility she may have travelled to Hampshire.

If you see her, please dial 999 immediately, quoting serial 1512 of 03/02.