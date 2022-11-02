Greater Manchester Police are looking for the public to help in their enquiries after an incident on Saturday 22 October 2022 where a 66-year-old man was assaulted

At around 8.45pm on the Saturday evening at the Esso KP Garage on Victoria

Avenue, Manchester the victim was carrying out painting maintenance on the

disabled ramp to the shop when a white man, described as around 19/20

years-old, 5’10” wearing a baseball cap under a hood and dark clothing, who

was driving a white/silver VW Polo or Golf, jumped over the barrier and

walked onto the wet paint before physically assaulting the victim who

questioned his actions.

He was subsequently punched in the face unconscious resulting in a broken

hip and jaw.

Police Constable Martin Mcguffie said, “This is a serious assault where

after conducting initial enquiries we are keen to speak to the public who

may have seen this incident happen.

“We are particularly keen to speak to someone who assisted the victim after

the assault before emergency services arrived to assist, who we believe

goes by the name of Lynn – if this is you, please get in touch so we can

speak to you about the incident.”

GMP are now keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or

witnessed what happened. Officers are specifically interested to speak to a

woman called ‘Lynn’ who assisted the victim at the scene before paramedics

arrived.

Any details should be passed onto GMP by calling 101 quoting 3111 of

22/10/2022 or alternatively anonymously to the independent charity

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.