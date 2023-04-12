Thursday, April 13, 2023
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a body found in Stockport on Friday has been formally identified as Keano Byrne

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a body found in Stockport on Friday has been formally identified as Keano Byrne

Following a post-mortem examination, the cause of his death is inconclusive with the investigation continuing.

Two men, aged 26 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation have been released on bail pending further investigation. However, since this time no further action will be taken in respect of the 26-year-old who has been eliminated from enquires.

Keano Byrne from Gorton, was reported missing on Monday 27 March 2023 when GMP launched an immediate investigation.

He was last seen in the early hours of Sunday 26 March 2023 leaving Northumberland Road in Brinnington and walking towards Reddish Vale with another man.

Specialist teams of GMP officers have been searching the area in and around Reddish Vale Country Park since Keano was reported missing and, sadly, located a body in the water on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said; “We are continuing to appeal to the public for information that may help with our enquiries in order to understand fully what has happened to Keano leading up to, during and after his sad disappearance.

“Clearly this is still an upsetting time for Keano’s family and we are determined to find out what has happened to give Keano’s loved ones the answers they deserve.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the Reddish Vale area in the early hours of Sunday 26 March between 3:30am and 6:30am, or who may have seen Keano after the time he went missing, to please contact police.

“No matter how small the information may seem to you, whether it’s a verbal account or any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, it may help us piece together a timeline of events as we are confident the answers remain out there in the community.

“This can be done by sharing information and details to GMP’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 6377, or using our LiveChat service on gmp.police.uk quoting log number 762 of 27/03/2023. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

