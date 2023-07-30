Greece’s Climate Minister Attributes Hundreds of Wildfires to Arson Amidst Unprecedented Heatwave

In the wake of a relentless heatwave and consecutive Mediterranean heat waves, Greece’s Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, has revealed that the country has been battling an alarming surge of wildfires, with more than 600 fires breaking out over the past two weeks, many of which were deliberately started.

Addressing a news conference, Minister Kikilias disclosed that a total of 667 fires have been recorded during the recent crisis, and the vast majority of them were determined to be the result of arson, either through criminal negligence or intentional acts. He emphasised that the distinct weather conditions during this period played a pivotal role in fuelling the devastating wildfires across the nation.

The fires, which have been spreading at an alarming rate, have wreaked havoc on Greek landscapes, leading to the evacuation of residents and tourists alike from affected areas. The outbreak of over 60 fires per day posed immense challenges to firefighting authorities, pushing their limits to control the blazes and protect communities.

“The climate crisis that produced a historically unprecedented heat wave is here,” Minister Kikilias asserted. He highlighted that the combination of extreme heat conditions and strong winds presented an unprecedented challenge, with multiple regions experiencing very high-risk categories for five consecutive days—a situation not witnessed since 2003.

Despite the valiant efforts of the Fire Department, which managed to bring most of the affected areas under control, ten fires escalated significantly and tested the endurance of everyone involved, especially the residents caught in the path of destruction.

As the wildfires continue to rage, significant portions of Greece’s land have already been scorched, with approximately 400,000 acres burned so far. This figure, although substantial, is still below the annual average for wildfire damage, which stands at 500,000 acres. Minister Kikilias acknowledged that the operational difficulties faced by firefighting teams have been immense, and he recognised the gravity of the situation, stating, “We are not cowering; we are seeing reality head-on.”

Tragically, the wildfires have resulted in five fatalities, including two firefighter pilots who valiantly battled the flames from the air. The destructive impact of these blazes has been particularly felt on the Greek island of Rhodes, where evacuations took place amid the destruction of forests and land.

Tourists, who had fled the island amidst the chaos, are now beginning to return to Rhodes, finding the once-thriving beaches transformed by charred trees and scorched earth.

The Greek authorities are grappling with the arduous task of combating the fires while investigating the suspected cases of arson that have exacerbated the crisis. Minister Kikilias stressed the urgent need to address the climate crisis and prepare for the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events to safeguard communities and natural resources in the future.