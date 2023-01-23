Monday, January 23, 2023
Monday, January 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Greek F-16 aircraft were deployed on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece
Home BREAKING Greek F-16 aircraft deployed on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece

Greek F-16 aircraft deployed on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece

by uknip247

Following a bomb threat relayed to authorities, Greek F-16 aircraft were deployed on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece, according to a Defense Ministry source.
As the plane approached Athens, it was diverted over the sea for safety reasons before landing at the city’s international airport.
“The pilot notified the Athens control tower, but we don’t know where the information originated,” said Greek police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou.
After the jet landed, she had special police units inspect the plane and its luggage.
“Everyone is OK and safe,” stated airport spokesperson Elena Dimopoulou.
The jet took off from Katowice, Poland, with around 190 people on board.
Hungarian warplanes had previously escorted the Boeing 737.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a Renault Clio driven by...

Woman jailed over the death of Steven Davies

Six people were mowed down by a black 4 x4 in Haringey...

Six people were mowed down by a black 4 x4 in Haringey...

Police are currently responding to an incident involving a man on the...

Two fire engines and a height vehicle were dispatched to the scene...

A robber who targeted an elderly man in broad daylight has been...

Two dead as horror crash brings M40 motorway to a grinding halt

Five men have been sentenced to prison for running organised drug supply...

After a teenager was knocked unconscious on New Year’s Day, police released...

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Margate

300 people crossing the English Channel in eight small boats picked up...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More