Greek F-16 aircraft deployed on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece

Following a bomb threat relayed to authorities, Greek F-16 aircraft were deployed on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece, according to a Defense Ministry source.

As the plane approached Athens, it was diverted over the sea for safety reasons before landing at the city’s international airport.

“The pilot notified the Athens control tower, but we don’t know where the information originated,” said Greek police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou.

After the jet landed, she had special police units inspect the plane and its luggage.

“Everyone is OK and safe,” stated airport spokesperson Elena Dimopoulou.

The jet took off from Katowice, Poland, with around 190 people on board.

Hungarian warplanes had previously escorted the Boeing 737.